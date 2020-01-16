Iran must take 'full responsibility' for downed Ukraine Airlines flight PS752 amid calls for compensation

Iran should assume "full responsibility" for the downing of Ukraine Airlines flight PS752 and pay compensation to the families of those killed, a meeting of ministers from five countries who lost citizens has agreed.

The London meeting brought together representatives from Afghanistan, Sweden, Canada, The Netherlands, Ukraine and the United Kingdom in the wake of the disaster.

Five key elements were agreed by the representatives including; unhindered access for consular services, alongside the assurance that victim ID and repatriation will be completed with "dignity and transparency".

Ministers from the nations also agreed there must be a thorough investigation into the crash in line with international guidelines. It made strong calls for Iran to assume "full responsibility for the downing of the flight" and to compensate those affected.