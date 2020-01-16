Meet the 17-year-old bird watcher Mya Rose Craig who's pushing boundaries in conservation

Mya has seen thousands of birds and has organising camps in the countryside. Credit: ITV News

The youngest person ever to have set their eyes on 5,000 species of birds is flying high after being awarded an honorary doctorate from Bristol University. 'Bird Girl' Mya Rose Craig, who's just 17-years-old, is being honoured for her pioneering work campaigning for greater diversity in conservation. Despite her global travels, the teenage bird watcher still enjoys the nature in Somerset.

Mya's contribution to tackling diversity in the conservation industry has been highly praised. Credit: Family handout

Mya's bird spotting is notable but it's her contribution to tackling a woeful lack of diversity in the conservation industry that has earned her an honorary doctorate. From public speaking to organising camps in the countryside she fights for equal access to nature. She told ITV News Correspondent Rupert Evelyn: "There's such a range of things, so there can be from like really major issues like BAME people feeling like the countryside is very white and elitist." Mya also spoke about common conceptions and views that many BAME people hold, including fear of dogs. She added BAME people often feel "not welcome there and very often there is cultural fear of dogs and going into spaces where they are afraid that there might be dogs."

Mya watching birds with ITV News Correspondent Rupert Evelyn. Credit: ITV News