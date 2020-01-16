- ITV Report
-
Meet the 17-year-old bird watcher Mya Rose Craig who's pushing boundaries in conservation
The youngest person ever to have set their eyes on 5,000 species of birds is flying high after being awarded an honorary doctorate from Bristol University.
'Bird Girl' Mya Rose Craig, who's just 17-years-old, is being honoured for her pioneering work campaigning for greater diversity in conservation.
Despite her global travels, the teenage bird watcher still enjoys the nature in Somerset.
Mya's bird spotting is notable but it's her contribution to tackling a woeful lack of diversity in the conservation industry that has earned her an honorary doctorate.
From public speaking to organising camps in the countryside she fights for equal access to nature.
She told ITV News Correspondent Rupert Evelyn: "There's such a range of things, so there can be from like really major issues like BAME people feeling like the countryside is very white and elitist."
Mya also spoke about common conceptions and views that many BAME people hold, including fear of dogs.
She added BAME people often feel "not welcome there and very often there is cultural fear of dogs and going into spaces where they are afraid that there might be dogs."
Forcing a sector to be more inclusive has been a struggle which is recognised by the university.
Head of Earth Sciences at the University of Bristol, Prof Rich Pancost, told ITV News Mya had been "challenged" and "pushed" when she first started and also had to endure racism at a young age.
He added: "A lot of racism directed at a 14-year-old girl, she rose to it, she was brave, she stuck to her guns and she also began to take action."
She may be the recipient of a degree but Mya-Rose is still at school and the most important thing on her horizon now are her A-levels.