New laws to reward farmers for boosting wildlife and tackling climate change

Farmers will be paid for “public goods” such as protecting water and air quality, boosting wildlife and tackling climate change under new laws for agriculture. The Government has introduced its Agriculture Bill which will govern farming in England after Brexit, with a shift away from the current EU subsidy system of paying farmers mostly for the amount of land they farm. Instead, payments will reward farmers for measures to protect land, water and air, support thriving plants and wildlife, tackle climate change, maintain beautiful landscapes, improve public access and boost animal health and welfare. The Bill, which fell before becoming law when the general election was called, now includes more focus on food production, provides for payments to protect soils, and will require the Government to regularly report on food security.

Farmers will be paid for measures to boost wildlife, which could include wildflower margins Credit: Emily Bament/PA

The Government has pledged to maintain current UK levels of funding, around £3.4 billion, for agriculture, currently administered via the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy, for the length of this Parliament. Environmental groups have welcomed the proposed legislation to support farmers and tackle the nature and climate crises. But there were warnings that sufficient funding was needed in the long-term to help nature and that British farmers and environmental standards must not be undermined in future trade deals with countries such as the US. Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers said the Bill would transform British farming and enable a balance between food production and the environment to safeguard the countryside and farming communities. “This is one of the most important environmental reforms for many years, rewarding farmers for the work they do to safeguard our environment and helping us meet crucial goals on climate change and protecting nature and biodiversity. “We will move away from the EU’s bureaucratic Common Agricultural Policy and towards a fairer system which rewards our hard-working farmers for delivering public goods, celebrating their world-leading environmental work and innovative, modern approach to food production,” she said. The changes set out in the Bill will be brought in over seven years, from 2021 to the end of 2027 to help farmers adjust.

The Bill will see a shift from payments for land farmed to ‘public money for public goods’ Credit: Emily Beament/PA