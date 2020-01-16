James Bond will always be male, says franchise producer Barbara Broccoli

James Bond will always be male, one of the franchise's most senior producers has said.

Barbara Broccoli, who has worked on the films for more than four decades, made the comments amid mounting speculation over the gender of the next 007.

There have been calls for the spy to be portrayed by a female actor, after only being played by men since the first release in 1962.

Speaking to Variety magazine, Bafta winning director Broccoli said: "He can be of any colour, but he is male."

"I believe we should be creating new characters for women - strong female characters; I'm not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it."

"I think women are far more interesting than that," she added.