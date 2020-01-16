NHS ‘should not be expected to pick up the pieces’ of problem gambling

The NHS’s mental health chief has called for bookmakers to end tactics that are helping fuel the UK’s gambling addiction crisis. In a letter addressed to Gambling Commission chief executive Neil McArthur and Betting And Gaming Council chair Brigid Simmonds, the NHS’s national mental health director Claire Murdoch warned that the health industry “should not be expected to pick up the pieces” from lives damaged by problem gambling. In particular, Ms Murdoch pointed to the prevalence of “certain tactics” used by firms to encourage gamblers to chase their losses as “concerning”.

Ms Murdoch’s letter was addressed to Gambling Commission chief Neil McArthur (pictured) as well as Betting And Gaming Council chair Brigid Simmonds Credit: Richard Stonehouse/PA

“As the head of England’s mental health services and a nurse of more than 30 years’ experience, I have seen first-hand the devastating impact on mental wellbeing of addiction and am concerned that the prevalence of gambling in our society is causing harm,” Ms Murdoch said. “In particular … I am concerned that offering people who are losing vast sums of money free tickets, VIP experiences, and free bets, all proactively prompt people back into the vicious gambling cycle which many want to escape. “For seven decades the NHS has adapted services in response to current challenges, but we should not be expected to pick up the pieces from lives damaged by avoidable harm.”

