One in five under-30's have never had a full English breakfast, study says

The traditional full English breakfast - baked beans, sausages, black pudding and all - is being shunned by about one in five young Brits, according to a new study.

As many as 17 percent of under-30's in the UK said they had never tried a fry-up, with a majority telling an online poll they'd rather go for smoked salmon or smashed avocado on toast.

The full English breakfast traditionally has baked beans, British sausages, back bacon, eggs, fried mushrooms, toasted bread, fried tomato and black pudding, depending on where you are in the UK.

But the survey, conducted by Ginger Research, found one in four respondents identified black pudding as their biggest reason for avoiding the dish.