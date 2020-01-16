Ukraine opens investigation into 'illegal surveillance' of former US ambassador by 'unknown party'

Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani and his former aide, Lev Parnas. Credit: Seth Wenig/AP and John Stillwell/PA

Ukrainian police are investigating whether the US ambassador to Ukraine came under illegal surveillance by an unknown party before she was recalled from her post in May. The announcement comes days after Lev Parnas, a former associate of Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani, said he wanted to testify as part of the impeachment investigation into the US President. Parnas claimed the US President "knew exactly what was going on" regarding an alleged attempt to diplomatically pressure Ukraine into investigating potential Presidential rival Joe Biden and his son - an allegation that led to Mr Trump's impeachment.

The former US Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, was dismissed in May. The Ukrainian Interior Ministry, which runs the police forces, said in a statement that Ukrainian police “are not interfering in the internal political affairs of the United States”. But the Ministry said messages published by the US House Intelligence Committee "contain facts of possible violations of Ukrainian law and of the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations, which protect the rights of diplomats on the territory of another state."

“Our goal is to investigate whether there actually was a violation of Ukrainian and international law, which could be the subject for proper reaction. Or whether it is just bravado and fake information in the informal conversation between two US citizens,” the ministry said. The interior ministry also said it has requested the FBI provide relevant materials.

