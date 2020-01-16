Rain clearing eastwards tonight, sunny spells tomorrow

Tonight: Daytime cloud and rain clearing eastwards, finally clearing far southeastern England during the early hours. Clearer skies and showers, some heavy, follow, mainly into the south and west.

Friday: Sunny spells and showers, some heavy and quite prolonged. Heaviest showers will tend to be in the south and west and it will feel a little colder than today.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday: Rather cold but largely settled with sunny spell and overnight frost this weekend. Windy in the far north with showers on Saturday. Turning unsettled in the northwest on Monday.