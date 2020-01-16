Ryanair slams Flybe bailout and demands same 'tax holiday' for other airlines

Ryanair has hit out at the Government’s “badly-thought out bailout” of struggling Flybe and demanded the same “tax holiday” for other airlines.

Earlier this week, the Government announced it will review air passenger duty (APD) on domestic routes among other measures in an effort to help struggling airline Flybe.

This prompted the owner of British Airways to file a complaint with the European Commission over the government bailout after its boss branded it a "blatant misuse of public funds".

British Airways and Aer Lingus owner International Airlines Group (IAG) has written to the Government accusing it of a "lack of transparency" and asking for further details on its involvement in rescuing rival airline Flybe, in a Freedom of Information request seen by PA.

And now Ryanair has added its voice against the Government "subsidy" for Flybe, claiming it "cannot comply with competition and state aid laws" and called on Chancellor Sajid Javid to extend the tax holiday to Ryanair's own business and its rivals.