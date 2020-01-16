The Royal Rota: Our royal team on Harry making his first public engagement since he and Meghan dropped their bombshell

Watch the latest episode of The Royal Rota above

In a special edition Chris and Royal Producer Lizzie Robinson discuss the latest developments in the Harry and Meghan crisis - on the day Harry carried out his first official public engagement since he and his wife announced they were to quit as senior royals.

The Duke of Sussex was at Buckingham Palace on Thursday where he was hosting the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draw.

It follows Meghan being seen in public for the first time in Canada since last week's bombshell announcement.

Chris and Lizzie take a look at the discussions going on at the top of the royal family to decide how the couple's plans for the future will work in practice.

They also discuss William and Kate's visit to Bradford on Wednesday, where the Duke of Cambridge made comments about community relations which Chris thinks could be interpreted as reflections on his own family.

We also hear from The Sun's Royal Correspondent Emily Andrews who was at the Rugby World Cup event.

