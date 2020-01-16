UK pub numbers up for first time in more than a decade

The number of UK pubs and bars increased in 2019 for the first time in a more than a decade as the industry looks to have turned a corner following years blighted by closures.

The total number of pubs and bars in the UK increased by 315, or 0.8%, last year, according to new figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

It said the resurgence also highlighted a return to growth for smaller pubs and bars for the first time in 15 years.

The number of small pubs and bars, those with fewer than 10 employees, increased by 85, or 0.4%, in 2019.

Small pubs closing has driven the decline in numbers in recent years, the ONS said, with the total number of pubs falling from 51,120 in 2007 to 39,130 in 2019, despite improvement last year.