Today: Dry start for many, but another dose of wet and windy weather spreads eastwards later this morning and afternoon with heavy bursts of rain for some. Clearer skies and showers follow into the west later. Windy, especially in the west.

Tonight: Daytime cloud and rain clearing eastwards, finally clearing far southeastern England during the early hours. Clearer skies and showers, some heavy, follow, mainly into the south and west.