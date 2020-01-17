Chilly weekend ahead as temperatures plunge

But things are looking much colder as the night draws in.

Forecasters said most areas will remain dry and bright with temperatures between 5C (41F) and 8C (46.4F) during the day on Saturday and Sunday.

Plunging temperatures are expected across the country this weekend with the mercury predicted to dip as low as -6C (21.2F).

Met Office forecaster Mark Wilson said: "The South West of England could see -2C (28.4F) locally on Saturday (evening) while the West and East Midlands will experience temperatures as low as -3C (26.6F).

"For the rest of the UK temperatures will be around -5C (23F) to -6 (21.2F) in the evenings on Saturday and Sunday."

Beyond the weekend things will become "increasingly cloudy and milder from the North West", he added.

A cold weather alert was issued by Public Health England (PHE) from 6pm on Sunday to 6pm on Tuesday and the organisation is urging people to prepare for cold weather conditions and look out for those most at risk.

The cold snap comes after Storm Brendan swept across parts of the UK last weekend causing road closures and rail disruption, as well as gales of up to 80mph.

It also marks a change from last month when meteorologists confirmed that a new UK maximum temperature record for late December was set in the Highlands.

A temperature of 18.7C (65.66F) was recorded at Achfary in Sutherland on December 28.

The reading was validated following a “rigorous verification process”, the Met Office said.