Countdown clock to be projected onto Number 10 to mark Brexit day

A clock counting down to the moment Britain leaves the European Union on January 31 will be projected onto Downing Street under Government plans to mark the occasion.

Buildings around Whitehall will be lit up as part of the light show that evening, and Union Flags will be flown on all the poles in Parliament Square.

The commemorative Brexit coin will come into circulation on exit day, and the Prime Minister is expected to be one of the first people to receive one of the newly-minted 50p pieces.

Boris Johnson will chair a special meeting of his Cabinet in the north of England on January 31, where ministers will discuss the Government’s plans to spread prosperity and opportunity across the UK.