Data reveals ‘decade of broken promises’ from UK companies on palm oil – WWF

UK brands have failed to meet their own commitments on palm oil over a decade, contributing to the destruction of vulnerable habitats and species including orangutans and elephants, the WWF has said.

The environmental charity said longstanding commitments by brands and industry to eliminate destruction caused by their palm oil supply chains had failed, with not a single company attaining a top score in WWF’s assessment and most still having “a long way to go”.

The fifth edition of the decade-long WWF Palm Oil Buyers Scorecard reviewed the efforts that major food retailers including Marks & Spencer, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Tesco, the Co-operative Group, Morrisons, Waitrose and Whole Foods Market, as well as brands such as McDonald’s and Unilever, are making to tackle their own impacts and clean up the wider sector.

Only manufacturer Ferrero, the maker of Nutella, scored at least 20 points out of the maximum 22, with 21.5, while just M&S and the Co-operative Group scored in the 90th percentile on sustainable palm oil.

Other UK-based companies just behind the leaders include Tesco, Asda and Unilever, maker of Dove, Persil and Pot Noodle.

Firms with poor scores include Whitbread, owner of Premier Inn and Beefeater, and Compass Group, which provides food to schools and hospitals across the UK.

Retailer Wilko, a new entry on WWF’s scorecard, did not respond to the charity’s questionnaire.