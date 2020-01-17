Football hooligan convicted of attacking Guardian columnist Owen Jones over his sexuality and political views

Owen Jones was attacked by three men outside a bar. Credit: PA

A convicted football hooligan launched an unprovoked attack on Guardian columnist and left-wing activist Owen Jones because of his sexuality and political views, a judge has ruled. James Healy, 40, admitted assaulting Mr Jones outside a pub in August last year, but claimed he "had the hump" because the victim had bumped into him and spilled his drink. But the Chelsea FC fan - who has a string of convictions for football-related violence - denied being motivated by Mr Jones sexuality or political campaigning, claiming he didn’t even know who he was. Assaults deemed to be hate crimes can attract significantly longer sentences from the courts. Following his arrest, a search of Healy’s home found a number of items connected to far-right ideology including a collection of pin badges linked to white supremacist groups. Following a two-day hearing to determine Healy’s motive, Recorder Judge Anne Studd QC ruled on Friday the unprovoked attack could only be motivated by Mr Jones’s media profile as a left-wing polemicist.

She said Healy had "plenty of opportunity to remonstrate" with Mr Jones in the pub if he had unwittingly spilled his drink, and made no attempt to do so. Instead he followed him outside and kicked him to the floor from behind. She said: "Mr Jones can be seen (on CCTV) to leave the premises followed by Mr Healy and his co-defendants who can be seen looking across - he doesn’t approach him to remonstrate with him about the spilled beer." "This was a deliberate and targeted attack on Mr Jones personally." She continued: "I don’t find that this was motivated by a drink spillage - this was a brutal, surprise assault with no warning what so ever. It was clearly targeted." She added: "I am satisfied so that I am sure that (Healy) holds particular beliefs that are normally associated with the far right wing. "I therefore propose to sentence Mr Healy on the basis that this was a wholly unprovoked attack on Mr Jones by reason of his widely published left-wing and LGBTQ beliefs by a man who has demonstrable right-wing sympathies."

Mr Jones suffered cuts and swelling to his back and head, and bruises all down his body in the incident outside the Lexington pub on the Pentonville Road in Islington, north London, on August 17. Among the incriminating items found at Healy’s home was a photograph of him as a teenager allegedly performing a Nazi salute. Healy also had a football hooligan flag adorned with SS symbols. One of the items bore the name of the Combat 18 neo-Nazi group, whose stated aims include “execute all queers”, the court heard. Asked if he held homophobic or racist views, he replied: “No, it’s 2020.” Healy said that, in the photograph in which he is allegedly performing a Nazi salute, his arm is held out to the right to show off his Chelsea Youth Firm tattoo. “I’ve looked up the Nazi salute online, I’ve never seen a picture where their arm is out to the side – it’s always out in front,” he said. In her ruling, Judge Studd accepted that it could not be proven Healy was performing a Nazi salute in the picture.

