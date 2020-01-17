Frogmore Cottage staff 'to be deployed elsewhere when Harry and Meghan in Canada'

The staff who help run the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Berkshire home are to be deployed elsewhere when the couple are in Canada.

Meghan and Harry have already begun their transition period of living in the UK and the Commonwealth country, where they hope to fulfil their dream of stepping back as senior royals and becoming financially independent.

The duchess is in Canada with son Archie and has carried out two charity visits since returning to the province of British Columbia, where the Sussexes spent six weeks over the festive period.

Photographs have also emerged of Meghan driving herself to Victoria International Airport near Vancouver sometime on Thursday apparently to pick up a friend.