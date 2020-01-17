Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei calls Donald Trump a 'clown' who is pretending to support Iranians

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei leading prayers on Friday for the first time since 2012. Credit: AP

Iran’s supreme leader dismissed Donald Trump as a "clown" and accused him of only pretending to care about the Iranian people during his first Friday sermon in eight years Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's sermon comes amid increased diplomatic tensions between the two countries sparked by the assassination of Iran's second most powerful man Qassem Soleimani in a US airstrike in Baghdad earlier this month. Speaking in Tehran to a crowd of chanting supporters, the Supreme Leader said the US killing of the man he described as most the effective commander in the fight against the Islamic State group was "cowardly". He said Mr Trump - who has openly encouraged recent protests against the regime - will “push a poisonous dagger” into the backs of the Iranian people.

In response to Soleimani's death, Iran launched a barrage of ballistic missiles targeting US troops in Iraq, without causing serious injuries, an attack Khamenei described as a “blow to America’s image” as a superpower. The theocratic regime in Iran has come under increasing criticism from Iranians following its response to the Revolutionary Guard accidentally shooting down an Ukrainian airline shortly after it took off from Tehran’s airport, killing all 176 passengers on board, mostly Iranians and Canadian-Iranians. Authorities concealed their role in the tragedy for three days, initially blaming the crash on a technical problem. Their admission of responsibility triggered days of street protests, which security forces dispersed with live ammunition and tear gas.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wept at the funeral of Qassem Soleimani Credit: Iran Press/AP

But despite the protests - which come just two months after the regime's brutal crackdown of demonstrations against a hike in fuel prices that left at least 304 people dead, Khamenei said the huge turnout for Solemani's funeral showed Iranian people still supported the Islamic Republic. Khamenei called the downing of the plane as a "bitter accident" that saddened Iran as much as it made its enemies happy. Thousands of people attended the Friday prayers, occasionally interrupting his speech by chanting “God is greatest!” and “Death to America!” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has held the country’s top office since 1989 and has the final say on all major decisions. The 80-year-old leader openly wept at the funeral of Soleimani and vowed “harsh retaliation” against the United States.

Mr Khamenei met tje family of Iranian Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani following the latter’s death in a US air strike Credit: AP