- ITV Report
It's Panda-monium! 20 adorable giant panda cubs make their debut
Twenty giant panda cubs born in 2019 made their debut in south-west China's Sichuan Province on Friday to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival.
The 20 cubs made their debut at China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas.
The Center successfully bred 32 panda cubs in 2019, 17 males and 15 females.
The eldest of them is more than seven months old and the youngest one about four months old.
There are ten twins among the 32 panda cubs.
The captive panda population reached 600 worldwide in 2019, according to China's National Forestry and Grassland Administration.