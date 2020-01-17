Missing painting found inside Italian gallery wall confirmed as a genuine work of Gustav Klimt

Art experts have confirmed a painting discovered hidden inside an Italian art gallery's walls last month is Gustav Klimt's "Portrait of a Lady", which was stolen from the gallery almost 23 years ago.

The authentication of the painting announced on Friday solved one of the art world's enduring mysteries - where did the missing work end up?

But it also leaves several questions unanswered, including who had taken it or whether it ever left the museum's property.

"It's with no small emotion that I can tell you the work is authentic," Piacenza Prosecutor Ornella Chicca told reporters, while two police officers stood on either side of an easel bearing the recovered painting.