Prince Harry 'very jolly and focused' during meeting with charity boss amid ongoing discussions on his future role

Sentebale chairman Johnny Hornby met with the Duke of Sussex to discuss work within the charity. Credit: ITV News/ PA

Prince Harry was "very jolly" and "very focused" during a meeting with a charity boss on Friday, amid ongoing discussions as to the Duke's future role as a royal. Sentebale chairman Johnny Hornby met with the Duke of Sussex to discuss work within the charity, which Prince Harry himself founded to support children and young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana. Asked about Prince Harry's demeanour, Mr Hornby told ITV News: "He was very jolly, very focused and very kind of, as he always is in these meetings, straight onto the agenda, what are the issues.

"Are we making the progress we said we'd make, are we raising the funds we need to extend the programmes into Botswana?" Mr Hornby also said of Prince Harry: "He was in very strong form, he was very keen to get into the detail of the plans that we've got for the charity. "The charity has made great progress and the plans we've got are very exciting."

Much has been made the Duke of Sussex's future role when it comes to charity work and public engagements once and resolution with Buckingham Palace has been agreed. Mr Hornby said he expects Prince Harry to continue in his role with Sentebale "until the day he dies" - something which the Duke has previously committed to.

