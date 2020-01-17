Psychiatrists call for social networks to hand over data amid suicide concerns

Social media giants should be forced to hand over data and pay towards research into their potential harms, a new report backed by the father of Molly Russell argues. Concerns about the impact of social media on vulnerable people come amid suicides such as that in 2017 of the 14-year-old schoolgirl, who was found to have viewed harmful content online. The Royal College of Psychiatrists said a proposed 2% levy on the UK revenues of major tech companies does not go far enough. Instead, it wants the so-called “turnover tax” to apply to international turnover and for some of the money from it to be used for mental health research.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Molly’s father, Ian Russell, spoke of the urgent need for greater action in an emotional foreword to the report, in which he described the “wrecking ball of suicide” that “smashed brutally” into his family, blaming “pushy algorithms”. He said of her social media accounts: “Among the usual schoolfriends, pop groups and celebrities followed by 14-year-olds, we found bleak depressive material, graphic self-harm content and suicide-encouraging memes. “I have no doubt that social media helped kill my daughter.” Mr Russell also detailed one of Molly’s final notes which described how she felt “with heart-breaking clarity”. “I’m the weird sister, quiet daughter, depressed friend, lonely classmate,” she wrote. “I’m nothing, I’m worthless, I’m numb, I’m lost, I’m weak, I’m gone. I’m sorry. I’ll see you in a little while. I love you all so much. Have a happy life. Stay strong xxx.” While welcoming the UK Government’s White Paper on online harms, the College’s report calls for an independent regulator with powers to be able to establish a protocol for the sharing of data from social media companies with universities for research, such as behavioural data.

The Royal College of Psychiatrists is calling for a ‘turnover tax’ to apply to international turnover and pay towards research into mental health impacts of social media Credit: Nick Ansell/PA