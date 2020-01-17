Queen Victoria's bloomers set to go under the hammer

A pair of Queen Victoria's bloomers are set to go under the hammer - and expected to sell for thousands of pounds.

At more than 130 years old, the monarch's underwear spent more than a century locked away inside a cupboard with other items from the regal wardrobe.

It's hard to imagine she would wish for them to go on display; let alone give the royal seal of approval to be auctioned off.

The garments were found by Roderick Williams in a wardrobe at his home in Norfolk.

His great-great grandfather was Queen Victoria's Royal Court Photographer.

It's thought the clothes were given to him by servants in the Royal Household.

"It would have been 'if you take photos of me and my family, I'll give you this pair of Queen Victoria's bloomers," he speculated.