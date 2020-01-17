Rugby champions Saracens facing relegation over salary cap scrutiny

Saracens, the reigning English and European rugby champions, could be dumped out of the domestic league unless they prove they've stayed under the salary cap this season.

The Hertfordshire team were docked 35 points and dealt a £5.36 million fine last November for breaking the salary rules for the previous three seasons.

Under Premiership Rugby rules, teams must not spend more than £7 million on the salaries of their players.

Now Saracens have been issued an ultimatum to open their books within a week to prove they've stuck to the cap this season, or face relegation regardless of their total points.