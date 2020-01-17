Rural Irish island advertising unique opportunity for duo to run cafe and shop

Great Blasket Island is looking for a new duo to run its facilities. Credit: Great Blasket Island / Twitter / Instagram

A small island off the coast of Ireland is looking for a new duo to run it's coffee shop and accomodation services. The "unique" opportunity will allow two people to live on the remote Great Blasket Island from the start of April until the end of October. The vacancy has reportedly had more than 7,000 applications since the role was advertised nine days ago. The lush island lies two kilometres from the western coast of the Irish mainland in a group of islands known as the Blasket Islands.

The island has been uninhabited by a permanent population since the 1950s, when the Irish government decided it could no longer guarantee the safety of the population, who had been asking to be relocated for almost a decade. Whilst accommodation and food will be provided, a salary hasn't been declared by the organisation behind the ad. The successful candidate will have a busy time whilst in the role, serving up to 400 people a day in the coffee shop whilst making time to make beds in the island's accommodation.