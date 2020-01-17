Smash-and-grab robber who was chased down by bystanders jailed for 10 years

A smash-and-grab robber who was pinned down by members of the public after a hitting a jewellery store has been jailed for 10 years.

Ben Wegener, 34, and two accomplices drove a Range Rover through the front of an west London high street jewellery shop last October, narrowly missing customers.

The trio smashed glass displays with sledgehammers before fleeing the scene, but members of the public intervened and managed to catch and hold Wegener until police arrived.