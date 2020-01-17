- ITV Report
Smash-and-grab robber who was chased down by bystanders jailed for 10 years
- Security footage shows the moment a trio of thieves drove a black Range Rover through the front of a west London jewellery shop.
A smash-and-grab robber who was pinned down by members of the public after a hitting a jewellery store has been jailed for 10 years.
Ben Wegener, 34, and two accomplices drove a Range Rover through the front of an west London high street jewellery shop last October, narrowly missing customers.
The trio smashed glass displays with sledgehammers before fleeing the scene, but members of the public intervened and managed to catch and hold Wegener until police arrived.
Wegener was arrested and later pleaded guilty to robbery, dangerous driving, possession of a dangerous weapon, criminal damage and receiving stolen goods.
Police said it was "sheer luck" that no one inside the store was hurt during the robbery.
"The shop owner and customers were threatened with serious violence when the robbers were inside," Detective Constable Sam Waller of the Central West Robbery Squad said.
"This was a terrifying incident for the victims and everyone who witnessed it unfold."
Police recovered the black Range Rover, which was stolen, but are continuing to search for Wegener's two accomplices.