UK Weather forecast: Britain set for a fine weekend with plenty of wintry sunshine and sharp nighttime frosts.

Tonight: Daytime showers becoming confined to northern and western UK. Otherwise long clear spells and much colder night than of late with a widespread sharp frost by dawn.

Saturday: After a cold start, most areas will be fine, dry and bright. Still a few showers for parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and northwest England. Windy in the far north.

Sunday: A cold start with many places below freezing and frosty with some patchy fog in parts. Plenty of sunshine throughout the day, although feeling rather cold.