Actor to stop voicing Simpsons character Apu

The Simpsons actor Hank Azaria has said he will no longer be voicing the character of Apu, following years of controversy and accusations of racism.

Azaria lends his voice to numerous characters in the long-running show, including Moe Szyslak, Chief Wiggum and Comic Book Guy.

However it appears his time as Kwik-E-Mart owner Apu Nahasapeemapetilon is over.

He told Slashfilm: "All we know there is I won't be doing the voice anymore, unless there's some way to transition it or something.

"We all made the decision together... We all agreed on it. We all feel like it's the right thing and good about it."

Apu is an Indian immigrant who owns and manages a convenience store.

Known for his catchphrase "thank you, come again," he first appeared in The Simpsons's first season in the episode The Telltale Head.

The character has been dogged for years by allegations of racism. Azaria is white.