Cheapest supermarket of 2019 revealed

Sainsbury’s has been crowned the cheapest supermarket of 2019, according to a Which? study. The consumer group tracked thousands of branded grocery prices across six major supermarkets throughout the year to find out how much each shop was charging. Which? experts compiled a list of 53 common grocery items, from Andrex toilet tissue to Weetabix breakfast cereal. It found that the goods cost £107.01 a month at Sainsbury’s on average over the year.

By contrast, the same items would have set someone back £117.81 a month at Waitrose – 10% more – potentially costing shoppers an annual total of £129.60 more than if they had shopped for the same items at Sainsbury’s. Asda was found to be the second cheapest supermarket, with an average monthly cost of £107.65 for the items on Which?’s shopping list. Morrisons was in third place, charging £109.13. Which? collected the data by monitoring online pricing, meaning that only shops selling all of the branded items online – Asda, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose – were included in the ranking. The consumer group ran a similar survey last year, and found that Morrisons was the cheapest supermarket of 2018, followed by Asda and then Sainsbury’s. Neither Aldi nor Lidl offer an online shopping platform for the branded items included in the Which? study.

Sainsbury’s was the cheapest place to shop in 2019, according to a Which? survey Credit: John Stillwell/PA