Police hunting man who stabbed boy in front of his mother

A 10-year-old boy has been stabbed in front of his mother in a street in Leicester.

Police said the youngster, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was in Belper Street on Saturday at about 5.20pm when a chubby Asian man stabbed him and fled.

A member of the public called the emergency services and the boy was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham. His mother was not injured.

Leicestershire Police said they are looking for a light-skinned Asian man, in his mid-20s, around 5ft 10ins tall, chubby build, who was wearing a brown coloured jacket in connection with the stabbing.