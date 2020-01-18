- ITV Report
Harry Dunn: Police chief demands urgent meeting with US base commander
Police have demanded an urgent meeting with the commander of the US military base where the American woman wanted over the death of Harry Dunn
It comes after footage of another vehicle on the wrong side of the road near RAF Croughton emerged.
Police also revealed details of a separate incident in which a police vehicle was hit by a car also being driven on the wrong side of the road in October.
The video, reported to Northamptonshire Police on Saturday, shows a blue BMW having to brake sharply on a country road near the base, which is used by the US military.
In a statement, Northamptonshire Chief Constable Nick Adderley said: “I do not underestimate how much of a concerning incident this was and how much worse it could have been, especially considering the circumstances in which 19-year-old Harry Dunn tragically died.
“This is compounded by the fact that yesterday, myself and Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold were made aware of another incident in Northampton in which a police vehicle was struck in early October by a vehicle also driving on the wrong side of the road. Thankfully there were no injuries.
“I want to be absolutely clear on the fact that these incidents just cannot keep happening.
“We know all too well in the case of young Harry just how devastating they can be.
“Therefore the PFCC and I have requested an urgent meeting with the base commander at RAF Croughton to discuss safety on the roads around the base and I expect this meeting to take place next week."
Boris Johnson acknowledged that the chances of the US sending Anne Sacoolas to the UK to face justice over the death of Harry Dunn are "very low".
The US State Department has said the extradition request for the suspect charged in connection with the death of the teenage motorcyclist is highly inappropriate.
The suspect, the wife of a US intelligence official, claimed diplomatic immunity after the collision and was able to return to her home country, sparking an international controversy.
The Home Office said it submitted the request for Anne Sacoolas on Friday after she was charged with causing the 19-year-old’s death by dangerous driving last month.
Mr Dunn died after his motorbike crashed into a car outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on August 27 last year.