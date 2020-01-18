Harry Dunn: Police chief demands urgent meeting with US base commander

Harry Dunn died after he was hit by an oncoming car driving on the wrong side of the road. Credit: PA

Police have demanded an urgent meeting with the commander of the US military base where the American woman wanted over the death of Harry Dunn It comes after footage of another vehicle on the wrong side of the road near RAF Croughton emerged. Police also revealed details of a separate incident in which a police vehicle was hit by a car also being driven on the wrong side of the road in October.

The video, reported to Northamptonshire Police on Saturday, shows a blue BMW having to brake sharply on a country road near the base, which is used by the US military. In a statement, Northamptonshire Chief Constable Nick Adderley said: “I do not underestimate how much of a concerning incident this was and how much worse it could have been, especially considering the circumstances in which 19-year-old Harry Dunn tragically died. “This is compounded by the fact that yesterday, myself and Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold were made aware of another incident in Northampton in which a police vehicle was struck in early October by a vehicle also driving on the wrong side of the road. Thankfully there were no injuries.

“I want to be absolutely clear on the fact that these incidents just cannot keep happening. “We know all too well in the case of young Harry just how devastating they can be. “Therefore the PFCC and I have requested an urgent meeting with the base commander at RAF Croughton to discuss safety on the roads around the base and I expect this meeting to take place next week."

The family of Harry Dunn, left to right, mother Charlotte Charles, stepfather Bruce Charles, family spokesman Radd Seiger, father Tim Dunn and stepmother Tracey Dunn. Credit: PA