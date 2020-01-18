Duke and Duchess of Sussex to no longer use HRH titles and repay taxpayers' money spent renovating Frogmore Cottage

Meghan and Harry at Canada House in London. The couple will split their time between North America and Canada. Credit: PA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to no longer use their HRH titles and will repay £2.4 million of taxpayers' money spent on renovating their Berkshire home, the couple have announced, as talks about their future roles concluded. The Queen said in a statement: “Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family. "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.” Buckingham Palace said under the new arrangement agreed with Harry and Meghan they are “required to step back from royal duties” and will no longer receive public funds for royal duties, adding: “This new model will take effect in the Spring of 2020.”

A full statement from Her Majesty The Queen, released on Saturday, said: "I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life. "I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family. "It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life."

ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship reports that the couple will spend the majority of their time in North America and not the UK. He said: "Harry and Meghan will remain members of the Royal Family, but they will step back from royal duties including Harry’s military titles. All changes are to take effect in the Spring." Harry will remain a Prince, but there will be no more tours. Chris Ship added: "There will be further royal engagements before the 'exit plan' takes places in the Spring of 2020. "Frogmore Cottage will be Harry and Meghan's official residence in the UK - but they will pay back the cost of the refurbishment themselves and they will pay the running costs and rent. "Prince Charles will continue to fund Harry and Meghan from his private income from the Duchy of Cornwall - but I've had no clarification on how much that will be. "So Harry and Meghan are free to seek employment but they have pledged that they will always uphold the values of Her Majesty The Queen in those commercial deals. "Harry will also stop being Captain General of the Royal Marines - the title he took from his granddad, the Duke of Edinburgh, after he retired. All his honorary military titles will end."

Prince Harry will lose all of his military titles. He is pictured here at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst. Credit: PA

The agreement follows an historic meeting at the Queen's private Sandringham estate on Monday, where Prince Harry met with his grandmother, Prince Charles and Prince William for the first since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were "stepping down" as senior royals. Meghan, who was rumoured at one point to be dialling in from across the Atlantic, did not take part in Monday’s Sandringham meeting.

In a statement following the crisis talks, the Queen said she was "entirely supportive" of Harry and Meghan and their future but would have preferred the couple to remain as "full-time working members of the Royal Family." Meghan has been in Canada with the couple's baby son Archie since shortly after the news broke after just a few days in London after an extended festive break in British Columbia. Harry and Meghan will be splitting their time between Canada and the UK during a transitional period. The royal crisis has engulfed the Royal Family since Harry and Meghan released a statement on Instagram outlining their decision to begin a new life away from palace constraints and become "financially independent."

The Queen called a meeting at Sandringham estate to discuss the 'Sussex situation'. Credit: PA

The Duke and Duchess' statement – and a new official Sussexroyal.com website – threw up important questions about funding for the couple’s round-the-clock security, media access to their royal events and how they will pay for their future lifestyles. Other important issues to resolve include who will pay for the substantial security cost of protecting the couple and their baby son if they spend large portions of the year in Canada and possibly America.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex showing the world baby Archie for the first time. Credit: PA