Saracens to be relegated from Rugby Premiership at end of the season for salary cap breaches

Saracens will be relegated from the Rugby Premiership at the end of the season after breaching the salary cap limit. Credit: PA

Saracens will be relegated from the Rugby Premiership at the end of the season after breaching the salary cap limit. The London-based team were deducted 35 points and fined £5.3m in November, having broken the cap for the past three seasons. Darren Childs, chief executive of Premiership Rugby, said: "Premiership Rugby is prepared to take strong action to enforce the regulations governing fair competition between our clubs.

"At the conclusion of dialogue with Saracens about their compliance with the Salary Cap Regulations, it has been decided that Saracens will be relegated at the end of this season. "At the same as enforcing the existing regulations, we want to ensure a level playing field for all clubs in the future, which is why we have asked Lord Myners to carry out an independently-led review of the Salary Cap." The club, bottom of the table with minus seven points, will continue to compete in Gallagher Premiership Rugby until the end of the season. Neil Golding, chairman of Saracens, said: "As the new chairman of Saracens I acknowledge the club has made errors in the past and we unreservedly apologise for those mistakes.

