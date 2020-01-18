Spain’s Balearic Islands cracking down on pub crawls and happy hours

Authorities in Spain’s Balearic Islands are clamping down on binge-drinking tourism in three hotspots, introducing what they claim is the first law of its kind in Europe.

The islands’ regional government has passed a law prohibiting the organisation and promotion of pub crawls and publicity promoting alcohol sales by means of “open bars” and “happy hours”.

It also prohibited the practice of jumping from hotel balconies into swimming pools — popularly known as balconing — throughout the Mediterranean islands.

The practice has led to many injuries and several deaths. Those caught taking part in the activity will be obliged to leave their hotel and may face fines.