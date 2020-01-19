Record-breaking snowfall blocks doorways in Canada as state of emergency called

The depth of record-breaking snowfall in Canada has been demonstrated by a family opening their garage door to reveal a wall of snow.

Leigh Antle filmed the moment her husband opened the door to their house in St John's, Newfoundland, where 76.2cm (2.5ft) of snow fell on Friday - the most in a single day in the Canadian province.

The blizzards have caused a rare state of emergency to be called, the first in the region since 1984, according to St John’s mayor Danny Breen.

Ms Antle, 39, said local petrol stations are out of fuel due to anticipation of the storm and snowploughs have been pulled off streets, unable to cope.

“Thankfully, we still have power, but a lot of people don’t,” she said.

“The winds are extremely high, which when combined with the snow has made conditions much worse.”

Ms Antle added her eight-year-old son Conner “very much enjoyed” his day off school on Friday.