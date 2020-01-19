China reports 17 new cases in viral pneumonia outbreak

Seventeen more people in central China have been diagnosed with the new form of viral pneumonia that has killed two patients.

In total, 62 cases of the novel coronavirus have been identified in the city of Wuhan, where the virus appears to have originated.

The Wuhan Municipal Health Commission reported the new cases in a statement on Sunday.

Nineteen of those individuals have been discharged from the hospital, while two men in their 60’s — one with severe pre-existing conditions — have died from the illness.

Eight remain in a critical condition.

At least six countries in Asia and three US airports have started screening incoming airline passengers from central China as millions of Chinese travel for Lunar New Year holidays.