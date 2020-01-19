Fresh avalanches in Nepal halt search for missing climbers

Further avalanches on a popular trekking route in Nepal have forced rescuers to halt their search for four South Korean trekkers and three Nepali guides who are believed to have been swept away by a snowslide.

Some 200 climbers have been rescued from other parts of the trekking trail and flown to safety by helicopters over the weekend, the Department of Tourism said.

It added fresh smaller avalanches had made it dangerous for rescuers to approach the area where the missing trekkers were last seen.