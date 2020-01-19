Germany hosts summit on Libya in bid to stop chaos in country

Germany has brought together key players. Credit: AP

Germany has brought together the key players in Libya’s long-running civil war, seeking to help relaunch a political process to stop the chaos in the North African nation. German Chancellor Angela Merkel invited leaders from 12 countries as well as the United Nations, the European Union, the African Union and the Arab League to the summit at the chancellery in Berlin. Germany’s months-long diplomatic drive seeks to bolster efforts to stop the fighting in Libya by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and his envoy for Libya, Ghassan Salame. Among those expected are Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also there. Also invited are Libya's two main rival leaders: Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj and General Khalifa Haftar.

Mr Johnson held talks with Mr Macron on the margins of the summit. A Downing Street spokesperson said: "The Prime Minister and President discussed the ongoing conflict in Libya. "The Prime Minister stressed the need to bring an end to the fighting and for all parties to support peace talks to determine a way forward for the Libyan people."

The chances of the summit producing any real progress are unclear, however. A truce brokered earlier this month by Russia and Turkey marked the first break in fighting in months, but the cease-fire has seen repeated violations. Speaking at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport before flying to the summit, President Erdogan said the world had failed to respond adequately to Haftar's “reckless attacks” on Mr Sarraj's UN-recognised government. “Hopes that flourish again with the cease-fire and the Berlin summit should not be sacrificed to the ambitions of the merchants of blood and chaos," he said. Libya has sunk further into chaos since the 2011 ousting and killing of Libya's longtime dictator Muammar al-Gaddafi. The country is now divided into rival administrations, each backed by different nations: the UN-recognised government based in Tripoli, headed by Mr Sarraj, and one based in the country's east, supported by Gen Haftar's forces.

Gen Haftar's forces have been on the offensive since April, laying siege to Tripoli in an effort to capture the capital. They are backed by Egypt, Russia and the United Arab Emirates, while the Tripoli government has turned to Turkey for troops and weapons. On Friday, tribal groups loyal to Gen Haftar seized several large oil export terminals along Libya's eastern coast as well as southern oil fields in another challenge to the Tripoli government, which collects revenue from oil production. The National Oil Corporation said the move threatens to throttle much of Libya's oil production. Germany's priority is to try to get the outside players that have interests in the conflict on the same page, stem the flow of weapons to Libya and ensure that the cease-fire sticks -- creating space for UN-led efforts to re-establish a political process in Libya. “At the Libya conference, we must see above all that the arms embargo is once again complied with - it has been agreed in principle at UN level but unfortunately not kept to,” Chancellor Merkel said.

