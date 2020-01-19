Iran backtracks on decision to send flight recorders to Ukraine

The official leading the investigation into the Ukrainian plane shot down by Iran has appeared to backtrack on plans to send the black boxes abroad for analysis, a day after saying they would be sent to Kyiv.

Hassan Rezaeifer, the head of accident investigations for the civil aviation department, had said on Saturday the flight recorders could not be read in Iran, so they would be sent to Kyiv, where French, American and Canadian experts could analyse them.

However in an apparent u-turn, he was quoted by the state-run Tasnim news agency as saying: “The flight recorders from the Ukrainian Boeing are in Iranian hands and we have no plans to send them out."

He said Iran was working to recover the data and cabin recordings, and that it may send the flight recorders – commonly known as black boxes – to Ukraine or France. “But as of yet, we have made no decision.”

Iranian officials previously said the black boxes were damaged but usable.