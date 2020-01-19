Moving Lords out of London is an option, says Government

Members of the House of Lords currently sit against a backdrop of neo-Gothic architecture. Credit: PA

The House of Lords could be moved out of London in a bid to "reconnect" with voters, senior Tories have said. Conservative Party chairman James Cleverly said the idea was an option being considered by ministers. It has been suggested that the upper house of parliament could be transferred from Westminster to York. Mr Cleverly told Sky News: "What we are looking at is a whole range of options about making sure every part of the UK feels properly connected from politics."

Conservative Party chairman James Cleverly said the idea was an option being considered by ministers. Credit: PA

The MP for Braintree said: "When the PM stood up the day after the election and said this is going to be the people’s government he meant it. "That meant connecting people with government and politics. "The referendum in 2016 wasn’t just about our relationship with the EU, it was about millions of people and their relationship with politics as a whole." When pressed to say if the move would happen, Mr Cleverly said: "We might. "It’s one of a range of things that we are looking into." He added: "But fundamentally what this is about is about demonstrating that we are going to do things differently."

The State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords. Credit: PA

In December the Prime Minister was criticised following the appointment of former MP Nicky Morgan to the Lords in order that she remain in the Cabinet. Former Conservative MP Zac Goldsmith, who lost his seat in the 2019 General Election, was also made a life peer.

Former Tory MPs Nicky Morgan and Zac Goldsmith are sworn in as members of the House of Lords. Credit: PA