Prime Minister Boris Johnson to raise US driving concerns at leaders’ summit after Harry Dunn death

Boris Johnson will raise concerns over the driving of US diplomatic staff in the UK at a world leaders’ summit after footage emerged of a near-miss close to the base where Harry Dunn was killed. The Prime Minister is in Berlin with world leaders including US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, at a summit on Libya. Mr Johnson said he will address with Mr Pompeo the driving habits of US staff at RAF Croughton following the death of the teenager in a crash in August. The Prime Minister said: "We’re certainly raising all those issues, about the driving habits of US personnel at the base, and we’re continuing to work for justice for Harry Dunn and for his family."

Footage has emerged of another vehicle which appears to be on the wrong side of the road near RAF Croughton

Mr Johnson’s statement comes after footage emerged of a suspected US government car having to brake sharply on a country road near the base. RAF Croughton became the focus of an international controversy after 19-year-old motorcyclist Harry Dunn was killed in a head-on collision with a car on August 27 last year. Anne Sacoolas, 42, the wife of a US intelligence official, is believed to have been driving on the wrong side of the road and has since been charged with causing death by dangerous driving. But she controversially claimed diplomatic immunity after the collision, fled to her home country and has refused to return to face justice despite pleas from Harry’s family. The US State Department has said the UK extradition request for Sacoolas is highly inappropriate and would be an abuse.

Harry Dunn was killed in August last year in a head-on collision with a car. Credit: Family handout/PA

The newly emerged footage of a near-miss close to RAF Croughton was released as police revealed details of a separate incident in which a police vehicle was struck by a car being driven on the wrong side of the road in October. The video, reported to Northamptonshire Police on Saturday, shows the blue BMW has what appears to be one of the registration numbers used on US government vehicles in the UK.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

In a statement, Northamptonshire Chief Constable Nick Adderley said: "I do not underestimate how much of a concerning incident this was and how much worse it could have been, especially considering the circumstances in which 19-year-old Harry Dunn tragically died." He added: “I want to be absolutely clear on the fact that these incidents just cannot keep happening. “We know all too well in the case of young Harry just how devastating they can be."

The family of Harry Dunn (left to right) mother Charlotte Charles, stepfather Bruce Charles, family spokesman Radd Seiger, father Tim Dunn and stepmother Tracey Dunn. Credit: PA