Three men die in stabbings in east London

The Metropolitan Police said the victims are believed to be aged in their 20s or 30s.

Police responded to reports of a disturbance in Elmstead Road, Seven Kings, in Ilford, on Sunday at 7.38pm. All three men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Three men have died after being stabbed in east London.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Chief Superintendent Steve Clayman said: “While enquiries into this tragic incident are at an early stage, this is likely to be a triple homicide investigation.

“I must retain an open mind as to any motive as we are in the early stages of establishing the full circumstances.”

The London Ambulance Service said they had a report of a stabbing outside of Seven Kings station.

A spokesman said: “We sent a number of resources including three ambulances, three medics in response cars, two critical care paramedics, two incident response officers and our hazardous areas response team (HART). We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

“Sadly, despite the efforts of medics, three males were pronounced dead at the scene.”

No arrests have yet been made.