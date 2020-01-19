- ITV Report
What the papers say – January 19
Sunday’s papers are led by Harry and Meghan’s deal with the Queen, plus a tiny bit of politics.
The Sunday Mirror reports the Queen has ordered “a hard Megxit” and notes the money spent on renovating Frogmore Cottage will be repaid, one of a series of conditions that the Sunday Express calls “Freedom… at a price” and The Mail on Sunday says is “The price of Megxit”.
“Harry gets heir dryer off Queen” is how the Daily Star Sunday covers the story, while The Sunday Telegraph says the couple have been “cast out” and The Sunday Times reports that the “‘much loved'” pair were able to “seal exit deal”.
Sunday People says the agreement with the Queen has left the Sussexes “out in the cold”, but The Independent says the deal means a “clean break in spring” for the young royals.
Shifting towards Whitehall and The Observer says Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told his Cabinet to “shape up” by developing policies for post-Brexit Britain “or face the sack” within weeks.