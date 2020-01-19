Wildfires may permanently alter Australian landscape, scientists warn

Scientists say the Australian landscape is being permanently altered by the nation’s wildfire crisis as a warming climate brings profound changes to the island continent.

Heat waves and drought have fuelled bigger and more frequent fires in parts of Australia, with some 40,000 square miles (104,000 square kilometres) scorched so far this fire season.

While blazes continue to rage in the country’s south-east, government officials are drawing up plans to re-seed burned areas to speed up forest recovery that could otherwise take decades or even centuries.

But some scientists and forestry experts doubt that reseeding and other intervention efforts can match the scope of the destruction. Since September, the fires have killed 28 people and burned more than 2,600 houses.

Before the recent wildfires, ecologists divided up Australia’s native vegetation into two categories: fire-adapted landscapes that burn periodically, and those that don’t burn. In the recent fires, that distinction lost meaning — even rainforests and peat swamps caught fire.