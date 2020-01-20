'People over passports': Johnson says Africans will benefit from Brexit as £620m funding announced

Boris Johnson has suggested Africans will benefit from Britain's new immigration policies post-Brexit, telling a delegation of leaders new laws will put "people over passports".

His comments followed the announcement of £620 million in financing to support projects and UK exports to Africa.

The prime minister said he aims to "attract the best talent from around the world, wherever they may be", by creating a system that is "fairer and more equal".

Mr Johnson was selling his vision of Britain after Brexit to the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London, as he made a pitch for improved business links with Africa.

The new £620m funding will be used to support infrastructure projects including financing hospital beds and healthcare centres in Ghana and Zambia, a business park in Uganda and road upgrades in Gabon, International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said.

Ms Truss told the summit: "Africa is home to eight of the 15 fastest growing economies in the world and its economic prosperity matters to the UK.