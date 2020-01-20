Funeral costs on the rise, new study suggests

The cost of a basic funeral has increased to more than £6,700 amid extra spending on extras to make a send-off special, a new study suggests.

Different types of hearses, live bands and other special requests are behind the increase, according to financial services firm SunLife.

Its annual survey indicates funerals are now at their most expensive for a decade.

Over the last year, funeral directors have noticed send-offs are becoming more personal, with most saying the rules of tradition are often being replaced by more individual requests, according to the report.