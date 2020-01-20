Getting lost ‘biggest cause of in-car arguments’

More than half of people have had an argument in a vehicle, a new survey suggests.

An AA poll of more than 17,000 motorists indicates that 56% have had a row with someone either when they were behind the wheel or someone else was.

The most common cause of disputes is getting lost (33%), followed by backseat driving (29%), running late (19%), traffic (15%) and general life issues (14%).

In the aftermath of a fight, more than two out of three respondents (68%) said they carried on the journey in silence.