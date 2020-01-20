Harry's 'great sadness' at leaving and says Meghan is the same woman he fell in love with

“We were excited, we were hopeful, and we were here to serve.”

Those are Prince Harry’s words from last night about how he and Meghan had approached their new life in the Royal Family after their wedding in 2018.

And it’s difficult to know how to assess last night’s speech as Harry reflected on his and Meghan’s exit from the Royal Family.

He blamed the media for them leaving.

He admitted that their exit deal is not the one they wanted.

He said it followed “many years of challenges” and that he and Meghan are now “taking a leap of faith”.

But it was a speech from the heart, from Harry’s perspective, which, we should be clear, might not be shared by other Royals in other households.

He said he wanted to tell the truth but added, poignantly “as much as I can share”. Presumably, if he were to tell the real story of what has happened behind the scenes, the guests would have been there all night.

The media was not invited to the speech, which was described by his staff as a “private dinner”.