Huge hail storm hits Australian capital as wildfires rage on

Australia's capital Canberra was battered by hailstones the size of golfballs on Monday, as storms brought much-needed rain to parts of the bushfire-stricken country.

Cars were dented and windshields smashed and more than 1,000 homes lost power across the Australian Capital Territory, near New South Wales.

Emergency services received close to 2,000 calls for help as the storm whipped the city with winds up to 70 miles per hour.