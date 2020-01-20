Starmer becomes first candidate on Labour leadership race's final ballot

Sir Keir Starmer has become the first Labour leadership candidate to get his name on the competition's final ballot, after another union came out in support of him.

The shadow Brexit secretary was nominated by retail trade union Usdaw, which also threw its weight behind deputy leadership candidate Angela Rayner.

Sir Keir says he is "honoured" to have received the endorsement, adding how he plans to "stand shoulder to shoulder with the trade union movement" if he becomes Labour leader.

Usdaw's general secretary Paddy Lillis said the union had backed the pair because they are "the right leadership team to unite and rebuild Labour after a devastating election loss".

Sir Keir won his place on the final ballot after adding Usdaw's endorsement to the support of Unison and the Socialist Environment and Resources Association (SERA).